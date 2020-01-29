Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $270.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 614,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $118,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,891,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

