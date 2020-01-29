Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Shares of FB traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.23. 32,755,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,097. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.39. The firm has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 18,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

