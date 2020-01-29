Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Tops $435,591.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $435,591.00 and approximately $1,349.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.18 or 0.05559604 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00128253 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033266 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.