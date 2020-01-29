Factom (FCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00021727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BCEX. Factom has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and $1.15 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Factom has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,846,926 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

