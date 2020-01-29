Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 515,001 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,001 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Corteva worth $46,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. 19,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,194. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.