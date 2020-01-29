Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 69,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $51,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 488,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,323 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $193,572,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 34,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 695,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

