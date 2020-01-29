Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of Medtronic worth $78,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.41. 544,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

