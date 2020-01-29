Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys Shares of 499,300 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 499,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,126,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,301. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.