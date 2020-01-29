Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

NYSE USB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. 747,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.