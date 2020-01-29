Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $266.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,457. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.21. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,839.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,257 shares of company stock worth $6,300,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.