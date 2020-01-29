Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $56,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,307,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,754,000 after purchasing an additional 699,497 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. 1,257,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

