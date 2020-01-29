Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $59,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,935,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,375,000 after acquiring an additional 248,847 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.33. 66,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.