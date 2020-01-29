Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $51,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.99. 12,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -306.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $105.35 and a twelve month high of $151.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

