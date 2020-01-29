Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $17.66 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 129,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,561,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,640.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $148.96. 551,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.