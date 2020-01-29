Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $28.24 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 166,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

