Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $56.66 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $56,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

MO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 985,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

