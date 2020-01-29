Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $66.76 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $66,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

NYSE HON traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.50 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.