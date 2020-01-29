Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $73.03 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $73,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $320.34. The company had a trading volume of 860,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.73 and its 200 day moving average is $296.97. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

