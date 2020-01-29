Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $88.25 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 405,900 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $88,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 408,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.