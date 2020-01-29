Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

BIIB stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,669. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.32.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

