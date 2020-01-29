Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,181,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.23% of EXACT Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 41,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after acquiring an additional 125,958 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1,304.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.80. 6,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,061. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

