Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 525,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,735 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after purchasing an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 96,732,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

