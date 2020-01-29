Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 167,000 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.15. 60,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

