Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $63,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 320,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,368. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

