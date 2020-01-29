Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 183,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $51,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

NYSE GS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.55.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

