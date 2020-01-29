Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 131,400 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Eaton worth $63,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Eaton by 128.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4,241.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,868. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

