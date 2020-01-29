Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 23,400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 11,155.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 490,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Union Pacific by 454.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.36. 59,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.53. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.