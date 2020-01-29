Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 32,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,413,000 after purchasing an additional 106,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.92. 104,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.47 and a 200-day moving average of $305.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Huber Research lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.28.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.