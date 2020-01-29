Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 76,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

ABT traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. 736,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

