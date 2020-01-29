Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 7,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $82,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE WFC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. 2,704,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.