Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 8,800 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.25% of FOX worth $57,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 81,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,786. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

