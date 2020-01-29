Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $79,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.63. 516,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

