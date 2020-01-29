Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.21% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $71,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,994 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,097,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,715,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $163,651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $63.12. 423,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,162. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

