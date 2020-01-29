Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Major Shareholder Sells $5,225,000.00 in Stock

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 137,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,501. The firm has a market cap of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Falcon Minerals Corp has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.