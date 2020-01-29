Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Update

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 137,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.53.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLMN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.