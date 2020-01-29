Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits Market Capitalization of $29,677.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 516.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $29,677.00 and $7.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.84 or 0.05578359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127681 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

