Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FMAO opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMAO. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

