Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, QBTC, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $16,668.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 265,946,040 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, QBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

