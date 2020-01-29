FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,695 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

