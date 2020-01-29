FedoraCoin (TIPS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $177.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $224,701.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00645256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007350 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034633 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

