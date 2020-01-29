Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0367 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bitbns and Bittrex. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.89 or 0.05585288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127204 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033343 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,535,471 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit, MXC, BiKi, BitMax, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coinall, HitBTC, BitAsset, Coinsuper, Korbit, Binance, Dcoin, Hotbit, KuCoin, IDEX and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

