Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

FDHY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 27,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,881. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

