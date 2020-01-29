Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,856. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

