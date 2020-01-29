Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:FLDR)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

FLDR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. 34,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

