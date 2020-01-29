Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

FBND traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 100,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,995. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69.

