FireEye (FEYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FEYE opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.01. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

