First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Position Boosted by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises about 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.16% of First American Financial worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other First American Financial news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. 1,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,934. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.