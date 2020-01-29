First Community Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year.

Get First Community alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FCCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other news, Director Mickey Layden acquired 2,400 shares of First Community stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Pwmco LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 122.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Community by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Community by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.