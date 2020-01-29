First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.59.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

