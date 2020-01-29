First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares makes up approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 51.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $310,986. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

